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KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy stretch of weather starts in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thursday morning showers possible, then evening storms
  • Temperatures peak Friday - highs near 90
  • Daily storm chances dominate through early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning showers and even some thunder possible. Then evening thunderstorms.
High: 79°
Wind: SSE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms. A mild, breezy night.
Low: 64°
Wind: SSE gusting to 25 mph

Friday: Temperatures peak. Dry most of the day, with evening and night storms. Some evening storms could turn severe.
Low: 64°
High: 89°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

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