KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy stretch of weather starts in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thursday morning showers possible, then evening storms
- Temperatures peak Friday - highs near 90
- Daily storm chances dominate through early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning showers and even some thunder possible. Then evening thunderstorms.
High: 79°
Wind: SSE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms. A mild, breezy night.
Low: 64°
Wind: SSE gusting to 25 mph
Friday: Temperatures peak. Dry most of the day, with evening and night storms. Some evening storms could turn severe.
Low: 64°
High: 89°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
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