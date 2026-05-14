KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy stretch of weather starts in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thursday morning showers possible, then evening storms

Temperatures peak Friday - highs near 90

Daily storm chances dominate through early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning showers and even some thunder possible. Then evening thunderstorms.

High: 79°

Wind: SSE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms. A mild, breezy night.

Low: 64°

Wind: SSE gusting to 25 mph

Friday: Temperatures peak. Dry most of the day, with evening and night storms. Some evening storms could turn severe.

Low: 64°

High: 89°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

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