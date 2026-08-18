KSHB 41 Weather | Storms overnight may be severe with flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Storms likely near Kansas City overnight

Light rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon

More rain possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, possibly severe from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. All types of severe weather possible.

Low: 70°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Occasional showers possible through the morning. Staying cool.

High: 82°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Drying out with partly cloudy skies.

Low: 66°

High: 86°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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