Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Storms overnight may be severe with flooding

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday afternoon update
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms likely near Kansas City overnight
  • Light rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon
  • More rain possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, possibly severe from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. All types of severe weather possible.
Low: 70°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Occasional showers possible through the morning. Staying cool.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Drying out with partly cloudy skies.
Low: 66°
High: 86°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo