KSHB 41 Weather | Storms overnight may be severe with flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms likely near Kansas City overnight
- Light rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon
- More rain possible Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, possibly severe from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. All types of severe weather possible.
Low: 70°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Occasional showers possible through the morning. Staying cool.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Drying out with partly cloudy skies.
Low: 66°
High: 86°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
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