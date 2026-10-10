KSHB 41 Weather | A summer-like weekend forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



80s continue into early next week

Staying dry this weekend

Rain chances and cooler weather by midweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm.

High: 86°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cool.

Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Sunday: Another day with well above normal temperatures. Increasing clouds into the afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

