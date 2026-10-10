KSHB 41 Weather | A summer-like weekend forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- 80s continue into early next week
- Staying dry this weekend
- Rain chances and cooler weather by midweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm.
High: 86°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear and cool.
Low: 62°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Sunday: Another day with well above normal temperatures. Increasing clouds into the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
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