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KSHB 41 Weather | A summer-like weekend forecast

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 80s continue into early next week
  • Staying dry this weekend
  • Rain chances and cooler weather by midweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm.
High: 86°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cool.
Low: 62°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Sunday: Another day with well above normal temperatures. Increasing clouds into the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City