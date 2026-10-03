KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny and pleasant fall weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and pleasant this weekend
- Dry conditions into next week
- River Flood Warnings remain in effect
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A cool start, then a sunny and pleasant afternoon.
High: 71°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 53°
Wind: E 5 mph
Sunday: Clear skies continue with comfortable temperatures.
High: 73°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
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