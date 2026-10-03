KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny and pleasant fall weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and pleasant this weekend

Dry conditions into next week

River Flood Warnings remain in effect

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A cool start, then a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

High: 71°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear, calm, and cool.

Low: 53°

Wind: E 5 mph

Sunday: Clear skies continue with comfortable temperatures.

High: 73°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

