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KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny and pleasant fall weekend

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and pleasant this weekend
  • Dry conditions into next week
  • River Flood Warnings remain in effect

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A cool start, then a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

High: 71°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 53°

Wind: E 5 mph

Sunday: Clear skies continue with comfortable temperatures.

High: 73°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

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