KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny and warm start to the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and upper 60s through Tuesday

Much cooler by the end of the week

Frost/freeze potential Friday and Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, warm and pleasant.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 45°

Wind: SW 5 mph

Tuesday: Another sunny and comfortable day.

High: 67°

Wind: S 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

