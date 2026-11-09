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KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny and warm start to the week

A sunny and warm start to the week
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and upper 60s through Tuesday
  • Much cooler by the end of the week
  • Frost/freeze potential Friday and Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, warm and pleasant.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 45°
Wind: SW 5 mph

Tuesday: Another sunny and comfortable day.
High: 67°
Wind: S 5 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City