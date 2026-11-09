KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny and warm start to the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and upper 60s through Tuesday
- Much cooler by the end of the week
- Frost/freeze potential Friday and Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny, warm and pleasant.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 45°
Wind: SW 5 mph
Tuesday: Another sunny and comfortable day.
High: 67°
Wind: S 5 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar