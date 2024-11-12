KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny, breezy & pleasant November day today ahead of rain moving in tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice November weather today

Rain likely Wednesday morning, then back to nice weather Thursday-Saturday

Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze that picks up from the southeast. Staying pleasant for early November. Rain approaches after midnight.

High: 62°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain approaching from the west through the early hours Wednesday.

Low: 48°

Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly during the morning. Some sun is possible before sunset, otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler.

High: 58°

Wind: SE 10-25 to W 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.

Low: 40° High: 60°

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

