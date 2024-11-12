KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny, breezy & pleasant November day today ahead of rain moving in tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice November weather today
- Rain likely Wednesday morning, then back to nice weather Thursday-Saturday
- Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average through the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze that picks up from the southeast. Staying pleasant for early November. Rain approaches after midnight.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain approaching from the west through the early hours Wednesday.
Low: 48°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly during the morning. Some sun is possible before sunset, otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler.
High: 58°
Wind: SE 10-25 to W 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.
Low: 40° High: 60°
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
