KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny, chilly Monday

Dry, seasonably cool weather

Weekend warmup

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly.

High: 43°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. A calm, cold night.

Low: 25°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder.

High: 38°

Wind: ENE 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

