KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny, chilly Monday
- Dry, seasonably cool weather
- Weekend warmup
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly.
High: 43°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. A calm, cold night.
Low: 25°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder.
High: 38°
Wind: ENE 5 mph
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