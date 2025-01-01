KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny start to the New Year with temperatures back to normal

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and back to normal for the first day of 2025 as highs return to the 40s
- A disturbance brings an area of rain/snow mix to the region Thursday morning, staying very light with little impacts expected
- A bigger storm brings accumulating snow to the area Saturday night-Monday morning followed by an arctic blast of bitter cold air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2025 is starting off sunny and a bit chilly, although daytime highs rise to where we should be this time of year.
High: 40°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, chilly but calm.
Low: 29°
Wind: Calm to S 5-10 mph
Thursday: A band of a wintry mix of rain and snow moves through in the morning and afternoon, especially for areas in northern & central Missouri. There is a slight chance to see slick spots if the precipitation moves in before sunrise.
High: 41°
Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder.
Low: 22° High: 30°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
