Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny start to the New Year with temperatures back to normal

Highs today and tomorrow climb into the 40s
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and back to normal for the first day of 2025 as highs return to the 40s
  • A disturbance brings an area of rain/snow mix to the region Thursday morning, staying very light with little impacts expected
  • A bigger storm brings accumulating snow to the area Saturday night-Monday morning followed by an arctic blast of bitter cold air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2025 is starting off sunny and a bit chilly, although daytime highs rise to where we should be this time of year.
High: 40°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chilly but calm.
Low: 29°
Wind: Calm to S 5-10 mph

Thursday: A band of a wintry mix of rain and snow moves through in the morning and afternoon, especially for areas in northern & central Missouri. There is a slight chance to see slick spots if the precipitation moves in before sunrise.
High: 41°
Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder.
Low: 22° High: 30°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.