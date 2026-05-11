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KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny, warm start to the workweek in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
MONDAY MORNING WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, warm Monday
  • Tuesday afternoon storms possible
  • Above normal temperatures all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light WSW breeze
High: 79°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and breezy
Low: 57°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Afternoon showers and storms possible. A minimal risk for severe weather.
High: 84°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

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