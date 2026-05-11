KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny, warm start to the workweek in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, warm Monday
- Tuesday afternoon storms possible
- Above normal temperatures all week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light WSW breeze
High: 79°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and breezy
Low: 57°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Tuesday: Clouds increase. Afternoon showers and storms possible. A minimal risk for severe weather.
High: 84°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
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