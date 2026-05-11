KSHB 41 Weather | A sunny, warm start to the workweek in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, warm Monday

Tuesday afternoon storms possible

Above normal temperatures all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with a light WSW breeze

High: 79°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and breezy

Low: 57°

Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Afternoon showers and storms possible. A minimal risk for severe weather.

High: 84°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

