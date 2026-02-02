KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, spring-like weather settles into Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Comfortable but still cool temperatures this evening, in the lower 50s to upper 40s

A weak cold front Friday will drop temps a bit to highs in the 40s to low 50s through Saturday

Temperatures peak early next week, with highs near 70

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Mostly clear with slightly warming temperatures after midnight

Low: 37°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Not as warm but still nice for February, mostly sunny skies.

High: 52°

Wind: N 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

Low: 25° High: 47°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures

Low: 34° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

