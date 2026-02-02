KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, spring-like weather settles into Kansas City

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable but still cool temperatures this evening, in the lower 50s to upper 40s
  • A weak cold front Friday will drop temps a bit to highs in the 40s to low 50s through Saturday
  • Temperatures peak early next week, with highs near 70

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Mostly clear with slightly warming temperatures after midnight
Low: 37°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Not as warm but still nice for February, mostly sunny skies.
High: 52°
Wind: N 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 25° High: 47°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures
Low: 34° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

