KSHB 41 Weather | A Toasty Tuesday ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning continues through Friday
- Temperatures peak Friday-Saturday
- Cold front Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Another hot, windy day. Heat index value around 105°
High: 93°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 35 mph
Tuesday night: Clouds increase. A warm, breezy night.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Wednesday: High clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 103°
Low: 77°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph
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