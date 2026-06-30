KSHB 41 Weather | A Toasty Tuesday ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning continues through Friday

Temperatures peak Friday-Saturday

Cold front Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Another hot, windy day. Heat index value around 105°

High: 93°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 35 mph

Tuesday night: Clouds increase. A warm, breezy night.

Low: 77°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday: High clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 103°

Low: 77°

High: 92°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

