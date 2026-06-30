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KSHB 41 Weather | A Toasty Tuesday ahead

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Monday night forecast
Posted
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning continues through Friday
  • Temperatures peak Friday-Saturday
  • Cold front Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Another hot, windy day. Heat index value around 105°
High: 93°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 35 mph

Tuesday night: Clouds increase. A warm, breezy night.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday: High clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 103°
Low: 77°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

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