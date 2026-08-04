KSHB 41 Weather | A toasty Tuesday ahead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and humid Tuesday, with slight afternoon rain chance
- Thunderstorms likely Wednesday
- Heat backing off Wednesday - Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Clouds increase. An afternoon shower can't be ruled out. Mainly dry. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially after midnight.
Low: 72°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lower temperatures.
High: 87°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
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