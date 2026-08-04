KSHB 41 Weather | A toasty Tuesday ahead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot and humid Tuesday, with slight afternoon rain chance

Thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Heat backing off Wednesday - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase. An afternoon shower can't be ruled out. Mainly dry. Hot and humid.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially after midnight.

Low: 72°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lower temperatures.

High: 87°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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