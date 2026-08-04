Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A toasty Tuesday ahead in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Monday night forecast
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and humid Tuesday, with slight afternoon rain chance
  • Thunderstorms likely Wednesday
  • Heat backing off Wednesday - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase. An afternoon shower can't be ruled out. Mainly dry. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially after midnight.
Low: 72°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lower temperatures.
High: 87°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo