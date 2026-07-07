KSHB 41 Weather | A toasty Tuesday in the Kansas City area

WEATHER HEADLINES



A couple more quiet, hot afternoons

Rain and storms chances Wednesday night - Friday

Temperatures trend upward next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine. Another hot afternoon with a light easterly breeze.

High: 89°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a light east breeze.

Low: 68°

Wind: East 5 mph

Wednesday: Another mostly sunny, hot day. Overnight showers and storms possible.

Low: 68°

High: 91°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

