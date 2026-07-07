KSHB 41 Weather | A toasty Tuesday in the Kansas City area

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A couple more quiet, hot afternoons
- Rain and storms chances Wednesday night - Friday
- Temperatures trend upward next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Abundant sunshine. Another hot afternoon with a light easterly breeze.
High: 89°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a light east breeze.
Low: 68°
Wind: East 5 mph
Wednesday: Another mostly sunny, hot day. Overnight showers and storms possible.
Low: 68°
High: 91°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
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