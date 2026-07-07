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KSHB 41 Weather | A toasty Tuesday in the Kansas City area

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Monday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A couple more quiet, hot afternoons
  • Rain and storms chances Wednesday night - Friday
  • Temperatures trend upward next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine. Another hot afternoon with a light easterly breeze.
High: 89°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a light east breeze.
Low: 68°
Wind: East 5 mph

Wednesday: Another mostly sunny, hot day. Overnight showers and storms possible.
Low: 68°
High: 91°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

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