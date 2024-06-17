KSHB 41 Weather | A very warm & muggy week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying very warm & muggy this week with heat index values holding in the 90s
- An area of rain & storms enter northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas Tuesday evening-night
- Storms likely stay northwest of KC through Wednesday but clouds will keep things slightly cooler
KANSAS CITY WEATHER
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, very warm and muggy.
High: 92° Heat Index: 97°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, humid & staying breezy overnight.
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Low: 76°
Tuesday: A little windier but continued hot and humid.
High: 90° Heat Index: 96°
Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph
