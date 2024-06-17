KSHB 41 Weather | A very warm & muggy week ahead

Storms likely miss KC to the northwest Tuesday night-Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying very warm & muggy this week with heat index values holding in the 90s

An area of rain & storms enter northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas Tuesday evening-night

Storms likely stay northwest of KC through Wednesday but clouds will keep things slightly cooler KANSAS CITY WEATHER Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, very warm and muggy.

High: 92° Heat Index: 97°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, humid & staying breezy overnight.

Wind: S 15-25 mph Low: 76° Tuesday: A little windier but continued hot and humid.

High: 90° Heat Index: 96°

Wind: S 10-20 G35 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

