KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, muggy day will fuel strong-to-severe storms this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warm and muggy today with an isolated storm possible in the morning
- Better chance of widespread thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe, this evening, after 5-6 p.m.
- Lower humidity and feeling pleasant for the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy, warm and muggy today. Thunderstorms develop later this evening, around 5-6 p.m., outside of KC, while approaching the metro after 9-10 p.m. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts & hail may be possible with these storms.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Storms taper off after 12-1 a.m. Clouds linger while temperatures start to cool down.
Low: 61°
Wind: S-SW to N-NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and summer-like. Less humidity.
High: 85°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
