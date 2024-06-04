KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, muggy day will fuel strong-to-severe storms this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying warm and muggy today with an isolated storm possible in the morning

Better chance of widespread thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe, this evening, after 5-6 p.m.

Lower humidity and feeling pleasant for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy, warm and muggy today. Thunderstorms develop later this evening, around 5-6 p.m., outside of KC, while approaching the metro after 9-10 p.m. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts & hail may be possible with these storms.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Storms taper off after 12-1 a.m. Clouds linger while temperatures start to cool down.

Low: 61°

Wind: S-SW to N-NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and summer-like. Less humidity.

High: 85°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

