KSHB 41 Weather | A warm, breezy & humid day with thunderstorms increasing tonight & Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increased wind & humidity today with highs rising into the 80s
- A few strong storms possible this evening with a better chance arriving Tuesday morning and afternoon
- A strong cold front brings a chance of rain on Thursday, low severe threat, followed by much cooler air
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Increasing clouds, humidity & breezes today. An isolated storm is possible in the evening hours, especially across northern Missouri. Storms may produce large hail, strong wind, and heavy rain.
High: 84°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers & storms around. Low end severe. Storms increase after sunrise Tuesday. Staying very warm, windy & muggy overnight.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 15-30 mph
Tuesday: A line of severe storms head our way in the morning, arriving after 7-9am. Additional storms develop nearby in the afternoon. All severe weather hazards possible during the day. The wind will stay very strong as well.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 15-25 G45 mph
