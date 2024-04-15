KSHB 41 Weather | A warm, breezy & humid day with thunderstorms increasing tonight & Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increased wind & humidity today with highs rising into the 80s

A few strong storms possible this evening with a better chance arriving Tuesday morning and afternoon

A strong cold front brings a chance of rain on Thursday, low severe threat, followed by much cooler air

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Increasing clouds, humidity & breezes today. An isolated storm is possible in the evening hours, especially across northern Missouri. Storms may produce large hail, strong wind, and heavy rain.

High: 84°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms around. Low end severe. Storms increase after sunrise Tuesday. Staying very warm, windy & muggy overnight.

Low: 65°

Wind: SE 15-30 mph

Tuesday: A line of severe storms head our way in the morning, arriving after 7-9am. Additional storms develop nearby in the afternoon. All severe weather hazards possible during the day. The wind will stay very strong as well.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 15-25 G45 mph

