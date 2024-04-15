Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A warm, breezy & humid day with thunderstorms increasing tonight & Tuesday

The severe risk increases Tuesday morning & afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-04-15 06:53:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increased wind & humidity today with highs rising into the 80s
  • A few strong storms possible this evening with a better chance arriving Tuesday morning and afternoon
  • A strong cold front brings a chance of rain on Thursday, low severe threat, followed by much cooler air

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Increasing clouds, humidity & breezes today. An isolated storm is possible in the evening hours, especially across northern Missouri. Storms may produce large hail, strong wind, and heavy rain.
High: 84°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms around. Low end severe. Storms increase after sunrise Tuesday. Staying very warm, windy & muggy overnight.
Low: 65°

Wind: SE 15-30 mph

Tuesday: A line of severe storms head our way in the morning, arriving after 7-9am. Additional storms develop nearby in the afternoon. All severe weather hazards possible during the day. The wind will stay very strong as well.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 15-25 G45 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.