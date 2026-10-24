KSHB 41 Weather | A warm but pleasant weekend forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warm through the weekend
- Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
- 60s, rain chances may arrive Friday
Saturday: Warm with a few clouds in the morning and evening.
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 55°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Above-average highs for late October.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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