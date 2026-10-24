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KSHB 41 Weather | A warm but pleasant weekend forecast

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying warm through the weekend
  • Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
  • 60s, rain chances may arrive Friday

Saturday: Warm with a few clouds in the morning and evening.
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 55°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Above-average highs for late October.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City