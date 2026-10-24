KSHB 41 Weather | A warm but pleasant weekend forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying warm through the weekend

Cooler Tuesday through Thursday

60s, rain chances may arrive Friday

Saturday: Warm with a few clouds in the morning and evening.

High: 78°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 55°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Above-average highs for late October.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

