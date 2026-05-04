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KSHB 41 Weather | A warm but stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

A warm but stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and windy Monday with storms late
  • Strong storms likely Monday night
  • Rain lingers Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A warm, windy day. Showers and storms possible after 5pm.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Monday night: Strong thunderstorms likely. Southwest winds shifting from the northeast late. A cooler night.
Low: 50°
Wind: SW - NE 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday: Lingering rain at times through the day, especially in the morning. Much cooler.
Low: 50°
High: 58°
Wind: NNE 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

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