KSHB 41 Weather | A warming trend begins today

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warmer today; cold for the Chiefs game
  • Windy, but near 50°, Sunday
  • Warm for December next week with several rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions all day. Chiefs kick-off temperatures run near freezing.
High: 36°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear sky and cold.
Temperatures drop quickly in to the mid 20s
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear sky with an increasing wind from the south. Temperatures will rise after midnight.
Low: 25° (Midnight) 29° (7 AM)
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Temperatures will warm to 10° above average.
High: 49°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

