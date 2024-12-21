KSHB 41 Weather | A warming trend begins today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and warmer today; cold for the Chiefs game

Windy, but near 50°, Sunday

Warm for December next week with several rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions all day. Chiefs kick-off temperatures run near freezing.

High: 36°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Clear sky and cold.

Temperatures drop quickly in to the mid 20s

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear sky with an increasing wind from the south. Temperatures will rise after midnight.

Low: 25° (Midnight) 29° (7 AM)

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Temperatures will warm to 10° above average.

High: 49°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

