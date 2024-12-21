KSHB 41 Weather | A warming trend begins today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warmer today; cold for the Chiefs game
- Windy, but near 50°, Sunday
- Warm for December next week with several rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions all day. Chiefs kick-off temperatures run near freezing.
High: 36°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
This Evening: Clear sky and cold.
Temperatures drop quickly in to the mid 20s
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear sky with an increasing wind from the south. Temperatures will rise after midnight.
Low: 25° (Midnight) 29° (7 AM)
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Temperatures will warm to 10° above average.
High: 49°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
