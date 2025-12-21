KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today, lasts into Christmas Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming trend begins today with highs around 50°

Above to much above average temperatures for the first week of winter

A record warm Christmas day is looking likely

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a decent afternoon.

High: 49°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer.

Low: 37°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday: Early morning clouds then mostly sunny. It will be breezy as the warming trend continues.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 45°

High: 57°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

