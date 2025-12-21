KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today, lasts into Christmas Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming trend begins today with highs around 50°
- Above to much above average temperatures for the first week of winter
- A record warm Christmas day is looking likely
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a decent afternoon.
High: 49°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer.
Low: 37°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Monday: Early morning clouds then mostly sunny. It will be breezy as the warming trend continues.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 45°
High: 57°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
