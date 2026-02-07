Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A weekend warming trend

Highs today will be around 50°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs around 50° today with high clouds around
  • Temperatures surge to around 60° Sunday and 70° Monday
  • The second half of next week will be cloudier with 1-2 chances of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 50°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph increase to S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 36°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warmer
High: 61°
Wind: NW 10 mph

