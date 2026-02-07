KSHB 41 Weather | A weekend warming trend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs around 50° today with high clouds around

Temperatures surge to around 60° Sunday and 70° Monday

The second half of next week will be cloudier with 1-2 chances of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant.

High: 50°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph increase to S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 36°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warmer

High: 61°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

