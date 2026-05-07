KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine through the day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- No shortage of sunshine today
- Friday morning could bring a few showers, and perhaps a couple storms in the afternoon
- Saturday is looking a lot warmer
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
High: 71°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clouds returning, with a couple showers possible in northern Missouri.
Low: 54°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: A few morning showers. There may be a couple strong storms southeast of KC in the afternoon.
High: 72°
Wind: N & NW 5-10 mph
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