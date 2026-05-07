KSHB 41 Weather | Abundant sunshine through the day

WEATHER HEADLINES



No shortage of sunshine today

Friday morning could bring a few showers, and perhaps a couple storms in the afternoon

Saturday is looking a lot warmer

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

High: 71°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clouds returning, with a couple showers possible in northern Missouri.

Low: 54°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: A few morning showers. There may be a couple strong storms southeast of KC in the afternoon.

High: 72°

Wind: N & NW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

