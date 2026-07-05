KSHB 41 Weather | After morning dense fog, chance of scattered afternoon, evening T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dense fog burns off after 9-10 AM
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 PM to around 10 PM
- A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but it looks mostly dry Monday through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: The dense fog will burn off 9-10 AM. Then, it will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 PM.
High: 87°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph
Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible until around 10 PM. Then, partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 69°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
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