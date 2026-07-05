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KSHB 41 Weather | After morning dense fog, chance of scattered afternoon, evening T-Storms

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Sunday Morning Weather Forecast Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense fog burns off after 9-10 AM
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 PM to around 10 PM
  • A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but it looks mostly dry Monday through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The dense fog will burn off 9-10 AM. Then, it will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 PM.
High: 87°
Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible until around 10 PM. Then, partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 69°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

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