KSHB 41 Weather | After morning dense fog, chance of scattered afternoon, evening T-Storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dense fog burns off after 9-10 AM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 PM to around 10 PM

A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but it looks mostly dry Monday through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The dense fog will burn off 9-10 AM. Then, it will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 PM.

High: 87°

Wind: E-NE 5 mph

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible until around 10 PM. Then, partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 69°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

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