KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon brings another round of severe weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon will bring thunderstorms to the area, many of which will likely be severe

Cooler and sunnier tomorrow

Frost possible Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as 2 PM. Storms through the afternoon and evening may carry damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

High: 82°

Wind: SSW 10-25, gusts 35 mph

Saturday: Starting chilly. A cooler day overall with a lot of sunshine.

Low: 39°

High: 58°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Sunday: Frost possible in the morning. Much warmer by the afternoon.

Low: 37°

High: 70°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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