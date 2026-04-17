KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon brings another round of severe weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Afternoon will bring thunderstorms to the area, many of which will likely be severe
- Cooler and sunnier tomorrow
- Frost possible Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as 2 PM. Storms through the afternoon and evening may carry damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 10-25, gusts 35 mph
Saturday: Starting chilly. A cooler day overall with a lot of sunshine.
Low: 39°
High: 58°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Sunday: Frost possible in the morning. Much warmer by the afternoon.
Low: 37°
High: 70°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
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