Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon brings another round of severe weather

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Afternoon will bring thunderstorms to the area, many of which will likely be severe
  • Cooler and sunnier tomorrow
  • Frost possible Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as 2 PM. Storms through the afternoon and evening may carry damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 10-25, gusts 35 mph

Saturday: Starting chilly. A cooler day overall with a lot of sunshine.
Low: 39°
High: 58°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

Sunday: Frost possible in the morning. Much warmer by the afternoon.
Low: 37°
High: 70°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo