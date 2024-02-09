KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine and feeling nice for the final Red Friday of the season

WEATHER HEADLINES



The spring-like weather continues for one more day, temperatures are much warmer south of I-70

A cold front slides through this evening and drops temperatures back to normal this weekend

A winter storm scoots south of our area Sunday night into Monday morning, the rain/snow mix is possible near the Ozarks and south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A calmer and nice day expected today. Enjoy more sunshine this afternoon with temperatures split between the 50s and 60s along I-70. There's a slight chance for showers from 6pm to 12am, 20%.

High: 60°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and even chillier with a strong wind.

Low: 33°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and much cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.

High: 48°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

