KSHB 41 Weather | Afternoon sunshine and feeling nice for the final Red Friday of the season

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The spring-like weather continues for one more day, temperatures are much warmer south of I-70
- A cold front slides through this evening and drops temperatures back to normal this weekend
- A winter storm scoots south of our area Sunday night into Monday morning, the rain/snow mix is possible near the Ozarks and south
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A calmer and nice day expected today. Enjoy more sunshine this afternoon with temperatures split between the 50s and 60s along I-70. There's a slight chance for showers from 6pm to 12am, 20%.
High: 60°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and even chillier with a strong wind.
Low: 33°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and much cooler thanks to a northerly breeze.
High: 48°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
