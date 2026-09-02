KSHB 41 Weather | Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday in the KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Alert and Air Quality Alert in effect
- Intense heat through the weekend
- Slim to no rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert continue. Ample sunshine.
Heat Index: 101°
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny.
Heat Index: 100°
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
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