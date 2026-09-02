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KSHB 41 Weather | Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday in the KC Metro

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Alert and Air Quality Alert in effect
  • Intense heat through the weekend
  • Slim to no rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert continue. Ample sunshine.
Heat Index: 101°
High: 96°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny.
Heat Index: 100°
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

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