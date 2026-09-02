KSHB 41 Weather | Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday in the KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Alert and Air Quality Alert in effect

Intense heat through the weekend

Slim to no rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert continue. Ample sunshine.

Heat Index: 101°

High: 96°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, calm, and warm.

Low: 78°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny.

Heat Index: 100°

High: 97°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

