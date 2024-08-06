Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Amazing August weather arrives today

Temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees cooler than average for a week
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front passes through this morning and drops temperatures this week
  • The cooler air will last through early next week with highs in the low to mid-80s
  • The next best rain chance is Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A cold front moves in from the north and drops temperatures to the low 80s north of I-70. South of I-70, temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s. It will be partly to mostly sunny with more clouds north.
High: 81°, 85°-89° south
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very refreshing overnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling so much better! Temperatures are running about 5° cooler than average.
High: 85°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, mostly west of the state line.
Low: 67° High: 84°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

