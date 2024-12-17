Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Another mild December day before temperatures cool down briefly Wednesday

Temperatures go from the 50s today to the 40s tomorrow
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 10-15° warmer than average once again this afternoon with highs in the 50s
  • Two cold fronts bring changes this week; the first comes through this evening with a second, stronger one, arriving early Friday morning
  • It will be dry and cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers/sprinkles in the evening along a cold front. Most areas stay dry tonight.
High: 53°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight while temperatures stay chilly.
Low: 30°

Wind: SE shifting to NW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny but much colder through the day. The wind is strongest in the morning.
High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: A mostly sunny sky while we're back to the warmth.
Low: 27° High: 53°
Wind:W-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.