KSHB 41 Weather | Another mild December day before temperatures cool down briefly Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



10-15° warmer than average once again this afternoon with highs in the 50s

Two cold fronts bring changes this week; the first comes through this evening with a second, stronger one, arriving early Friday morning

It will be dry and cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers/sprinkles in the evening along a cold front. Most areas stay dry tonight.

High: 53°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight while temperatures stay chilly.

Low: 30°

Wind: SE shifting to NW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny but much colder through the day. The wind is strongest in the morning.

High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: A mostly sunny sky while we're back to the warmth.

Low: 27° High: 53°

Wind:W-SW 15-25 mph

