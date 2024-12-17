KSHB 41 Weather | Another mild December day before temperatures cool down briefly Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 10-15° warmer than average once again this afternoon with highs in the 50s
- Two cold fronts bring changes this week; the first comes through this evening with a second, stronger one, arriving early Friday morning
- It will be dry and cold for the Chiefs game on Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers/sprinkles in the evening along a cold front. Most areas stay dry tonight.
High: 53°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight while temperatures stay chilly.
Low: 30°
Wind: SE shifting to NW 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny but much colder through the day. The wind is strongest in the morning.
High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: A mostly sunny sky while we're back to the warmth.
Low: 27° High: 53°
Wind:W-SW 15-25 mph
