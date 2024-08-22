Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Another pleasant August afternoon before the heat returns

More clouds with a few passing sprinkles possible this afternoon
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The pleasant August weather lasts for one more day
  • High heat and humidity builds back into the area by Saturday and will last 5 days
  • Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds as showers move through central Nebraska & Kansas. Below average temperatures hold for the Chiefs preseason game with a gusty wind.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and feeling refreshing overnight.
Low: 61°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Friday: Passing clouds with warmer air lifting in. Humidity stays comfortable.
High: 87°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.