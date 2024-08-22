KSHB 41 Weather | Another pleasant August afternoon before the heat returns

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The pleasant August weather lasts for one more day
- High heat and humidity builds back into the area by Saturday and will last 5 days
- Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds as showers move through central Nebraska & Kansas. Below average temperatures hold for the Chiefs preseason game with a gusty wind.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and feeling refreshing overnight.
Low: 61°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Friday: Passing clouds with warmer air lifting in. Humidity stays comfortable.
High: 87°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
