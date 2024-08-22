KSHB 41 Weather | Another pleasant August afternoon before the heat returns

WEATHER HEADLINES



The pleasant August weather lasts for one more day

High heat and humidity builds back into the area by Saturday and will last 5 days

Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds as showers move through central Nebraska & Kansas. Below average temperatures hold for the Chiefs preseason game with a gusty wind.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and feeling refreshing overnight.

Low: 61°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Friday: Passing clouds with warmer air lifting in. Humidity stays comfortable.

High: 87°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

