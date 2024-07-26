KSHB 41 Weather | Another toasty July afternoon with a pop-up thunderstorms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A typical hot July afternoon ahead
- Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend which will help to hold back the heat for a few days
- Highs in the middle 90s next week, but overnight storms may break up the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Continuing hot and humid weather. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm is possible.
High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind, and staying mild overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.
Low: 71°
Wind: S-SE 5 mph
Saturday: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible late in the day.
High: 86°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
