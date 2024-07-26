KSHB 41 Weather | Another toasty July afternoon with a pop-up thunderstorms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



A typical hot July afternoon ahead

Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend which will help to hold back the heat for a few days

Highs in the middle 90s next week, but overnight storms may break up the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Continuing hot and humid weather. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm is possible.

High: 90°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind, and staying mild overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.

Low: 71°

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible late in the day.

High: 86°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

