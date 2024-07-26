Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Another toasty July afternoon with a pop-up thunderstorms possible

Chances of rain & storms present through early next week
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A typical hot July afternoon ahead
  • Increasing chance of showers & t-storms this weekend which will help to hold back the heat for a few days
  • Highs in the middle 90s next week, but overnight storms may break up the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Continuing hot and humid weather. An isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm is possible.
High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind, and staying mild overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.
Low: 71°

Wind: S-SE 5 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds through the morning and early afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible late in the day.
High: 86°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

