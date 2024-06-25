KSHB 41 Weather | Another very hot & humid day with a chance of storms late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat advisory continues through 8 p.m.; Feeling like 102-106° today

More clouds today with thunderstorms possible late tonight, most likely after 9-10pm

Temperatures cool, although briefly, to the 80s by midweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Heat advisory continues through 8 p.m. Scattered clouds and gusty winds expected today. A complex of storms could roll through tonight. Strong, gusty winds are possible with these.

High: 95°

Heat index: 102°-106°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A complex of storms will roll through parts of the area overnight, ending around sunrise Wednesday. Some gusty winds are possible if storms materialize.

Low: 71°

Wind: S-SW to SE 10 mph, Stronger in T-Storms

Wednesday: A break in the heat! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit less humid.

High: 87°

Wind: N to W 10-20 mph

