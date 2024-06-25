KSHB 41 Weather | Another very hot & humid day with a chance of storms late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisory continues through 8 p.m.; Feeling like 102-106° today
- More clouds today with thunderstorms possible late tonight, most likely after 9-10pm
- Temperatures cool, although briefly, to the 80s by midweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Heat advisory continues through 8 p.m. Scattered clouds and gusty winds expected today. A complex of storms could roll through tonight. Strong, gusty winds are possible with these.
High: 95°
Heat index: 102°-106°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: A complex of storms will roll through parts of the area overnight, ending around sunrise Wednesday. Some gusty winds are possible if storms materialize.
Low: 71°
Wind: S-SW to SE 10 mph, Stronger in T-Storms
Wednesday: A break in the heat! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit less humid.
High: 87°
Wind: N to W 10-20 mph
