Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Another very hot & humid day with a chance of storms late tonight

The heat advisory continues through 8pm
and last updated 2024-06-25 06:11:11-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat advisory continues through 8 p.m.; Feeling like 102-106° today
  • More clouds today with thunderstorms possible late tonight, most likely after 9-10pm
  • Temperatures cool, although briefly, to the 80s by midweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Heat advisory continues through 8 p.m. Scattered clouds and gusty winds expected today. A complex of storms could roll through tonight. Strong, gusty winds are possible with these.
High: 95°
Heat index: 102°-106°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A complex of storms will roll through parts of the area overnight, ending around sunrise Wednesday. Some gusty winds are possible if storms materialize.
Low: 71°
Wind: S-SW to SE 10 mph, Stronger in T-Storms

Wednesday: A break in the heat! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit less humid.
High: 87°
Wind: N to W 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.