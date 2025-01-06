KSHB 41 Weather | Arctic air settling in for Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold weather advisory until 11 a.m. Monday for dangerous wind chills
- Snow-covered and hazardous roads expected
- Another chance for snow arrives Thursday night into Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. The roads will be slow to improve.
High: 17° (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday Night: Partly cloudy with arctic air settling in.
Low: -5° (Wind chill: -15° to -10°)
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still frigid.
High: 18° (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.