KSHB 41 Weather | Arctic chill continues Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dangerous cold through Wednesday

Another chance for snow arrives Thursday night into Friday

Chance to see a few days creeping back near freezing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and still frigid.

High: 19° (Wind chill: 0° to 10°)

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and bitter cold.

Low: -3° (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still frigid.

High: 16° (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow later in the day and at night. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.

Low: 9° High: 27° (Wind chill: -10° to 10°)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

