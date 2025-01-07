Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Arctic chill continues Tuesday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dangerous cold through Wednesday
  • Another chance for snow arrives Thursday night into Friday
  • Chance to see a few days creeping back near freezing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and still frigid.
High: 19° (Wind chill: 0° to 10°)
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and bitter cold.
Low: -3° (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and still frigid.
High: 16° (Wind chill: -10° to 5°)
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow later in the day and at night. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.
Low: 9° High: 27° (Wind chill: -10° to 10°)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.