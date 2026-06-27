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KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of dense fog, scattered showers and thunderstorms today

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning dense fog
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms around all day into the evening
  • Extreme Heat Watch Sunday-Tuesday and likely beyond

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms around all day. The areas of dense fog will burn off by afternoon.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Then, partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
Low: 75°
Wind: SE 10-15 to S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Extreme Heat Watch. Mostly sunny hot, humid, and windy. Drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car.
High: 92° (Heat Index: 105°+)
Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

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