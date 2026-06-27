KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of dense fog, scattered showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning dense fog

Scattered showers and thunderstorms around all day into the evening

Extreme Heat Watch Sunday-Tuesday and likely beyond

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms around all day. The areas of dense fog will burn off by afternoon.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Then, partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.

Low: 75°

Wind: SE 10-15 to S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Extreme Heat Watch. Mostly sunny hot, humid, and windy. Drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car.

High: 92° (Heat Index: 105°+)

Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

