KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of dense fog, scattered showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning dense fog
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms around all day into the evening
- Extreme Heat Watch Sunday-Tuesday and likely beyond
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms around all day. The areas of dense fog will burn off by afternoon.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Then, partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
Low: 75°
Wind: SE 10-15 to S 10-25 mph
Sunday: Extreme Heat Watch. Mostly sunny hot, humid, and windy. Drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car.
High: 92° (Heat Index: 105°+)
Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
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