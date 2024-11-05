Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of drizzle this morning followed by a cooler breeze in the afternoon

Cloudy & breezy with falling temperatures in the afternoon on this Election Day
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of mist & drizzle expected for early poll visitors on this Election day
  • Drying out by mid to late morning with a chilly breeze expected through the afternoon
  • Our next rain storm is timed for Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Light rain/drizzle early today will clear by late morning. Clouds linger as temperatures slowly drop after lunch.
High: 58°, falling to 50-54° during the afternoon
Wind: SW 10-20 to W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and drying out.
Low: 41°

Wind: Light, W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some morning fog then a nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

