KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of drizzle this morning followed by a cooler breeze in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of mist & drizzle expected for early poll visitors on this Election day

Drying out by mid to late morning with a chilly breeze expected through the afternoon

Our next rain storm is timed for Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Light rain/drizzle early today will clear by late morning. Clouds linger as temperatures slowly drop after lunch.

High: 58°, falling to 50-54° during the afternoon

Wind: SW 10-20 to W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and drying out.

Low: 41°

Wind: Light, W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some morning fog then a nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

High: 59°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

