KSHB 41 Weather | Areas of drizzle this morning followed by a cooler breeze in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of mist & drizzle expected for early poll visitors on this Election day
- Drying out by mid to late morning with a chilly breeze expected through the afternoon
- Our next rain storm is timed for Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Light rain/drizzle early today will clear by late morning. Clouds linger as temperatures slowly drop after lunch.
High: 58°, falling to 50-54° during the afternoon
Wind: SW 10-20 to W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly and drying out.
Low: 41°
Wind: Light, W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some morning fog then a nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 59°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
