KSHB 41 Weather | Back to the 80s Sunday afternoon

Isolated downpours possible, but most locations stay dry
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms end on Sunday
  • Back near 90 with heat indices near 100 Monday and Tuesday
  • Several chances of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
High: 86º

Tonight: Mild night with patchy areas of fog.
Wind: Light and variable
Low: 68º

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 91º

Tuesday: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 91º

