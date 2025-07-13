KSHB 41 Weather | Back to the 80s Sunday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms end on Sunday
- Back near 90 with heat indices near 100 Monday and Tuesday
- Several chances of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: Mild night with patchy areas of fog.
Wind: Light and variable
Low: 68º
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 91º
Tuesday: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 91º
