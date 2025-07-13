KSHB 41 Weather | Back to the 80s Sunday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms end on Sunday

Back near 90 with heat indices near 100 Monday and Tuesday

Several chances of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, warm and humid.

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Mild night with patchy areas of fog.

Wind: Light and variable

Low: 68º

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 91º

Tuesday: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 91º

