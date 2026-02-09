Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful spring weather to start the week

KSHB41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and warm Monday, with near record highs
  • Cooler the rest of the week but still mild overall
  • Wet, unsettled weather expected into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and warmer with a near record high.
High: 72° (Record: 72°, 1943)
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Trending blustery and colder.
Low: 38°
Wind: S - N 10-20 G 25 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 38°
High: 53°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild.
Low: 30°
High: 52°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

