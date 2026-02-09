KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful spring weather to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and warm Monday, with near record highs

Cooler the rest of the week but still mild overall

Wet, unsettled weather expected into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and warmer with a near record high.

High: 72° (Record: 72°, 1943)

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Trending blustery and colder.

Low: 38°

Wind: S - N 10-20 G 25 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

Low: 38°

High: 53°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild.

Low: 30°

High: 52°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

