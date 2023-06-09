KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather today with rain & storms likely over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



A very nice day to end the week with low humidity and warm temperatures

A better chance of rain and storms this weekend, not a wash out

Heat slowly ramps up through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with much lower humidity!

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds and mild temperatures. There's a chance the first round of rain arrives around sunrise Saturday.

Low: 65°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Not a wash out all day but rain is likely.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Rain is likely in the morning, ending through the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler with a gusty wind out of the north.

Low: 65° High: 74°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

