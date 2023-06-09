KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather today with rain & storms likely over the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very nice day to end the week with low humidity and warm temperatures
- A better chance of rain and storms this weekend, not a wash out
- Heat slowly ramps up through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny with much lower humidity!
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: More clouds and mild temperatures. There's a chance the first round of rain arrives around sunrise Saturday.
Low: 65°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Not a wash out all day but rain is likely.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Rain is likely in the morning, ending through the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler with a gusty wind out of the north.
Low: 65° High: 74°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
