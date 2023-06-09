Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful weather today with rain & storms likely over the weekend

Several rounds of rain & storms possible Saturday, ending Sunday morning
and last updated 2023-06-09 06:13:11-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A very nice day to end the week with low humidity and warm temperatures
  • A better chance of rain and storms this weekend, not a wash out
  • Heat slowly ramps up through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with much lower humidity!
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds and mild temperatures. There's a chance the first round of rain arrives around sunrise Saturday.
Low: 65°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Not a wash out all day but rain is likely.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Rain is likely in the morning, ending through the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler with a gusty wind out of the north.
Low: 65° High: 74°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

