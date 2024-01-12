KSHB 41 Weather | Black ice this morning followed by the surge of arctic air

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Be aware of black ice this morning, if you have to travel drive very cautiously
- Arctic air arrives during the morning, stays through next week
- Wind chill warning starts at 6pm today & goes through 12pm Tuesday
- Light snow is possible Sunday, better chance south
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Freezing drizzle has tapered off but left a layer of black ice on the roads everywhere. Drive cautiously! Temperatures are dropping fast with wind chills between 0 to -10°.
3pm: 10°
Wind: NW 20-40 mph
Tonight: Wind chill warning starts at 6pm. Dangerous temperatures begins overnight. Stay safe!
Low: 1° Wind Chill: -15 to -20°
Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 40mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with flurries possible, no accumulation.
Chiefs kickoff temperature, 0°, would be the coldest ever. Temperatures tumble to -3° by the fourth quarter. Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High: 6°
Wind Chill: -20° to -30°
Wind: NW 20-30 mph
