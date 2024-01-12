Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Black ice this morning followed by the surge of arctic air

Snow in northern Missouri ends as the arctic air surges in
and last updated 2024-01-12 07:46:18-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Be aware of black ice this morning, if you have to travel drive very cautiously
  • Arctic air arrives during the morning, stays through next week
  • Wind chill warning starts at 6pm today & goes through 12pm Tuesday
  • Light snow is possible Sunday, better chance south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Freezing drizzle has tapered off but left a layer of black ice on the roads everywhere. Drive cautiously! Temperatures are dropping fast with wind chills between 0 to -10°.
3pm: 10°
Wind: NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: Wind chill warning starts at 6pm. Dangerous temperatures begins overnight. Stay safe!
Low: Wind Chill: -15 to -20°

Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 40mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with flurries possible, no accumulation.
Chiefs kickoff temperature, 0°, would be the coldest ever. Temperatures tumble to -3° by the fourth quarter. Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High:
Wind Chill: -20° to -30°
Wind: NW 20-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.