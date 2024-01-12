KSHB 41 Weather | Black ice this morning followed by the surge of arctic air

WEATHER HEADLINES



Be aware of black ice this morning, if you have to travel drive very cautiously

Arctic air arrives during the morning, stays through next week

Wind chill warning starts at 6pm today & goes through 12pm Tuesday

Light snow is possible Sunday, better chance south

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Freezing drizzle has tapered off but left a layer of black ice on the roads everywhere. Drive cautiously! Temperatures are dropping fast with wind chills between 0 to -10°.

3pm: 10°

Wind: NW 20-40 mph

Tonight: Wind chill warning starts at 6pm. Dangerous temperatures begins overnight. Stay safe!

Low: 1° Wind Chill: -15 to -20°

Wind: W-NW 15-25, Gusts 40mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with flurries possible, no accumulation.

Chiefs kickoff temperature, 0°, would be the coldest ever. Temperatures tumble to -3° by the fourth quarter. Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

High: 6°

Wind Chill: -20° to -30°

Wind: NW 20-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

