KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1 Cold Blast, 2 Minor Rain Chances

Good Thursday bloggers,

We are basically in a dry and unseasonably warm weather pattern. But, there is a 2 day exception that arrives Saturday and exits Monday. Let's go through this.

TODAY:

We will see increasing clouds with the chance for a few rain showers between 5 PM and 10 PM as a weak system and front move by. The showers will occur mainly northeast and east of KC. Highs today will be around 70° with a south breeze at 10-20 mph.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

It will be a fantastic Friday with highs again around 70°. The cold front to the north will track to I-70 Friday night and stall as it waits for a storm system to form on it Saturday.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

This is the day where we will see a change in the weather. It will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming to the low 60s by noon. Then, a strong cold front will move in with a wind shift to the northwest gusting over 30 mph along with a temperature drop to the 40s. There may be a few rain showers.

Jeff Penner

This is the noon forecast map. It shows snow and rain tracking across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The white arrows shows where winds are gusting over 30 mph. We may get gusty southwest winds just ahead of the front.

Jeff Penner

1"-3" of snow is possible from the eastern Dakotas to Iowa to northern Illinois, mostly along and north of I-80. If you are heading north on I-29 or I-35 this Saturday, keep this in mind as roads will be slick as you get to or just north of I-80.

Jeff Penner

If you are headed east on I-70 to Columbia, MO for the Texas A&M vs. Mizzou game it will likely be fairly nice for tailgating and kickoff. But, during the game the strong cold front will surge through. It does not look like much rain with the front, perhaps a brief shower.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY NIGHT:

It will be windy and cold as temperatures drop through the 30s into the upper 20s with wind chill values dropping to the 20s and teens. The wind will be north-northwest 15-30 mph. A small disturbance from the north may bring a sprinkle or even flurry. If there is a flurry you may need a magnifying glass to see it and don't blink.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

It will be mostly sunny, but highs will struggle to 40° as north winds gust to 20-30 mph. It still looks cold for the KC Current game that starts at 11:30 AM. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It will be clear with a light wind, allowing temperatures to tank to the upper teens and low 20s.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY:

You will be saying, what cold air? After a high in the 40s Monday it will jump to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. There are signs we will see highs in the 70s by the end of next week. Tuesday may be mostly cloudy, but it will be sunny Monday and Wednesday. And of course, no precipitation.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST NEXT 7 DAYS:

Total rainfall around here will be a trace to .10" which includes the rain chance today and this weekend. There is a slight chance to see a wetter storm during the weekend of the 15th. This dry weather is only going to worsen our drought conditions and we just do not see much precipitation in the forecast.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy