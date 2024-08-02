KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1st August weekend loading... and maybe Debby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TGIF Blog readers-

Can you believe it is August already? To help with the sticker shock that Summer is coming to an end, we've got a hot and sunny weekend to enjoy! Temperatures have finally backed away from the triple digit heat but will slowly build back up this weekend, so find yourself a pool or some way to stay cool.

KSHB

The heat index is expected to slowly climb through the weekend, and by Monday the triple digit feel could quickly return to the KC area.

KSHB

Dew points will rise back towards a tropical standard, but our trend this summer has been to say on the edge of the worst of the heat. So while we are going to be back in that triple digit feel Monday-Wednesday next week, we just need to watch for a gentle nudge southwest or west of the heat dome to get some relief. That looks likely by Thursday.

KSHB

What we will also be watching next week, Debby. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has tagged a potential tropical cyclone 4 (PTC4) which may become Debby by this weekend. They are tracking the main impact to be through Florida but also this system could ride up the eastern seaboard into next week. This will play a role in our heat, as the high pressure over the southwest begins a tug a war with the low pressure core that could be Debby.

KSHB

So while we are tracking high pressure to retreat Thursday into Friday of next week, it may be short lived. As a potential tropical system moves up the East Coast that will leave room for high pressure to move back in.

KSHB

So there are a few variables that will control our heat potential next week;



PTC4/Debby The storm track

We are going to live our life on the edge of the storm track much of next week, which makes for a fun and complicated forecast. If this storm track is allowed to slide south a bit we may stay away from the sticky heat, if it stays north well that heat dome could slide back and bring back the triple digit heat index quickly. So the end of the 10 day is a little muddy right now, but you know we will be watching all the factors.

KSHB

For now expect early next week to hold the potential to feel like the triple digits are back. The end of next week will be influenced by PTC4/Debby. And the heat the builds by Aug 9-11 will be dependent on how that system moves up the east coast. Ohhh and if the storm track is allowed to wiggle at all, well that could make the forecast fun.

But don't stress, we've got you! Enjoy the sunshine this weekend :).