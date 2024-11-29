KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1st inch of snow possible for Kansas City Saturday

Happy Red (Black) Friday —

Snow is coming into focus for tomorrow morning, so here is a quick blog all focused on the latest impacts.

We have a winter weather advisory now in place for Carroll & Saline counties and expect the biggest bang for your buck of snow to hit east of Kansas City through central Missouri.

A couple of inches of snow looks likely for areas like Marshall and Carrollton. This snow will certainly impact eastbound of Kansas City I-70 travelers as well.

As the storm starts to push in, it will begin as a mix of rain and snow, so icy conditions will be possible early Saturday morning. Here is a look at how radar could look at 6 a.m.

By mid-morning, the snow should be taking over and a heavier band will set up just east of the Kansas City area core, stretching out into central Missouri.

There is some uncertainty how far into the Kansas City area the heavy snow could be as well as the northern extent of this band.

I will say that areas south of I-70 will be contesting with a rain/snow mix and will most likely see limited accumulations. Here is a look at where the heavier snow band could set up by 8 a.m.

Impacts look to wrap up by midday, and when it is all said and done, we could be picking up our first 1 inch of snow!

The latest data does favor heavier snow east of Kansas City but trace to 2 inches possible for northlanders.

When it comes to the first 1 inch of snow for the season, this is a little bit early when we look at climatology, but right on par with our "close to Thanksgiving" first snow of the season last year!

So for snow lovers, there is some added good news — it looks like temperatures will stay near freezing the next few days, allowing some of this white stuff to stick around, at least that stuff that doesn't melt away Saturday afternoon.



Saturday High: 34 degrees Low: 16 degrees

Sunday High: 31 degrees, Low: 16 degrees

Monday High: 30 degrees, Low: 18 degrees

And for my not so much fans of snow, keep in mind our snow season tends to be short! We typically only see snow impacts for 86 days on average.

Make sure to tune in on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. for the KSHB 41 Winter Weather Special to learn what we are all thinking about when it comes to cold season impacts this year!