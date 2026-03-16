KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 50°-60° Temperature Drop to a 70° Temperature Rise!

Good Monday bloggers,

Wow! The 4th day of measurable snow this season was a wild one and we had just 1/2"-1" of snow. The 50-60 mph wind gusts and 50-60 degree temperature drop made it quite dramatic.

Now we are tracking a strong warm front as we are about to see a 70 degree temperature rise, but not in one day. You will be hearing about record warm weather and heat waves in the western USA. Well, the eastern edge of that is going to affect us at the end of the week. So, hold on as the roller coaster continues.

Spring begins on Friday, March 20th at 9:46 AM, and when it does we will be on our way to highs in the 80s, possibly a record warm high.

Jeff Penner

Details on the major weather whiplash are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy