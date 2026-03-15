KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 50° Temperature Drop, 50-60 mph Wind Gusts and Snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

Wow! This is going to be quite the weather day as a strong storm system tracks across the Plains and Midwest. We will be experiencing a 50° temperature drop, wind gusts 50-60 mph and snow.

Jeff Penner

By 4 p.m., we will be seeing wind gusts over 50 mph with snow likely falling and temperatures getting to 32°. Roads may be getting slick. St. Louis will be dealing with severe thunderstorms around this time.

Jeff Penner

Details on all of this wacky weather are in the eight and a half minute video below. This may be the longest video I have ever done for the blog as there is a season or two of weather changes today.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy