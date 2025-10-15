KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Changes showing up in Kansas City's weather pattern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are due, due and overdue for bigger changes in the weather. We are tracking four weather changes over the next five to seven days. Let's go through this.

THIS MORNING:

Scattered to mostly light to moderate rain showers will cross the region as the unseasonably warm air moves back in.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY:

It will be unseasonably warm with temperatures running 15-20 degrees above average. This means highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s. You will notice a cold front getting closer each day and this is the third change.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY MORNING:

The cold front will move in, and there is an increasing chance to see a line of rain and thunderstorms from western Oklahoma to the Great Lakes Friday night. This line would bring .25"-1" of rain to most locations in our viewing area. That would be great.

Jeff Penner

Highs Saturday will be in the 60s to low 70s ahead of the fourth potential change.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY AFTERNOON-SUNDAY:

The second cold front in the map above is part of this fourth change. It is surging south with a second storm system coming in from the northwest.

In between the fronts, we will see highs in the 60s/70s. It will depend how much sunshine occurs in between the fronts. The first system Friday night may track farther north. If this happens, we could see clouds and rain for much of Saturday as both systems merge.

Saturday evening and night may see some rain as temperatures drop to the 40s behind the second front with the second system.

Total rainfall for most locations has the potential to be around 1". That would be quite nice.

Jeff Penner

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

It looks like regardless of how this evolves, the rain will be over by tailgating time Sunday morning. But, it may be breezy with temperatures in the 40s. That is quite a change from the unseasonably warm air we have become used to.

It still looks like by the noon kickoff we will see increasing sunshine, breezy and cool conditions with temperatures warming from the 50s to 60s.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week!

Stay healthy