KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The showers and thunderstorms have cleared, and now we're just left with the chilly air behind the cold front. You can expect a breezy and cool end to the weekend, with even colder weather ahead for the week.

Grab a warm coat if you're headed out to Arrowhead to cheer on the Chiefs. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, but it will feel closer to the 30s when you factor in the wind.

Clouds will clear into the afternoon, leading to sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s as you're headed home.

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Wind speeds will be very similar to Saturday, however, the wind direction will be quite different. Winds are coming from the north on Sunday, bringing all of that chilly air into our area. This is why it will feel like the 30s.

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Outside of gradually clearing skies, conditions won't change too much throughout the day on Sunday. We'll have consistent temperatures in the mid to upper 40s throughout the day.

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By Monday morning, temperatures will really start to drop off. We'll have the chance of a freeze for the area, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Because the KC area has been so warm over the past few days, this will be the coldest morning we've seen in about a week.

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By Monday afternoon, temperatures will top out around the mid-40s for a high. Despite sunny skies, it will be a struggle to warm up throughout the day. Wind speeds will be much calmer compared to Sunday, though.

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Tuesday will be even cooler, but don't let that stop you from attending the KC Current Champions March! Bring a warm coat, and maybe a hat and gloves to celebrate the champions. You can plan on cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s for most of the day.

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Morning lows will stay in the 20s throughout the week, giving the area the potential to see a freeze pretty much every morning.

We won't be cold for very long, though. Temperatures begin to warm back up after Tuesday. Thanksgiving will be cool but mild with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

By next weekend, warmer temperatures will make an arrival, with dry conditions lasting into next week.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Have a great Sunday and GO CHIEFS!