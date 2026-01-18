KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A Lot of Cold Fronts and a Few Warm Fronts

Good Sunday bloggers,
It was another pretty sunrise, but another very cold morning as temperatures were around 10° with wind chill values between -5° and 5°.
The first in a series of warm fronts and cold fronts will move through today. As of 7 AM these fronts were in the western and northern Plains. It was near 40° in Rapid City, SD.
What is going on?
Details are in the four and a half minute video below.
Have a great week ahead
Stay healthy
