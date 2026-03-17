KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A meteor, major warmup around the corner

Happy St. Patrick's Day,

Before we get to the weather and some astronomy, there is a Drunk/Texting Driving Warning in effect.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive on any day, but today is one of those bigger days. This is in memory of all of those who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents.

One of those people was Nathan McDuffie, who lost his life in a drunk driving accident around 35 years ago.

Jeff Penner

Here is the astronomy part of the blog.

Residents in northeast Ohio heard a loud boom early this morning. It has been confirmed that it was a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere, causing a sonic boom.

Click here to watch a video of the meteor, but you need to wait for all 22 seconds.

Now to the weather part of the blog.

A strong warm front is on the way and will move through Tuesday. This will bring a return to much warmer temperatures and likely one record high.

You can see the strong warm front in western Kansas around noon today. It was 66° in Goodland, Kansas, 24° in KC and 14° in Madison, Wisconsin, with a thick snowpack.

Jeff Penner

Details on the warmup are in the 6-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A Meteor and Major Warm Up Around the Corner

—