KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A Summer finale of celestial wonders in Kansas City

From a supermoon to a partial lunar eclipse and even the potential for an aurora borealis, the night sky is about to light up as we charge for the Equinox. Here is the line up.

The super moon

First up, we have a super moon rising Tuesday September 16th. This occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. The September full moon is the second of four super moons this year, with the next ones occurring on October 17th and November 14th.

The partial lunar eclipse

On the night of the super moon, we'll also witness a partial lunar eclipse.

As Earth's shadow partially covers the moon, it will take on a reddish hue.

Only 8.7 percent of the moon will be covered, but still a fascinating sight.

The peak eclipse will be around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday night.

From astronomy to astrology, this super moon partial eclipse occurs in Pisces.

For those who have fun with astrology, remember that Pisces is a deeply emotional and intuitive sign, and this lunar eclipse could amplify our sensitivity and creativity.

In Kansas City here are the times to know:



Moon rise: 7:21 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17

Peak eclipse: 9:44 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17

Moon Set: 7:35 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18

The autumnal equinox

The autumnal equinox, which occurs on Sept. 23, 2024, marks the official start of autumn.

This special day signifies the exact moment when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in roughly equal day and night lengths across the globe.

Here are some interesting facts about the autumnal equinox:



Equal day and night: on the equinox, the day and night are nearly equal in length, although there may be slight variations due to the Earth's elliptical orbit.

Cultural significance: the equinox holds cultural significance in many societies around the world. It is celebrated as a time of harvest, thanksgiving, balance and renewal.

Astronomical significance: the equinox marks the beginning of the astronomical autumn, which is defined by the Earth's position in relation to the sun.

As we embrace the autumnal equinox, let us take a moment to appreciate the beauty and wonder of our planet and the cycles of nature.

A bonus: the Northern Lights?

Keep an eye out for a surprise Monday night as the aurora borealis might make a rare appearance.

A recent solar storm could bring the Northern Lights closer to Kansas City, but you'll likely need to travel north away form city light for the best chance of seeing them, and even then, it might be a faint show only along the horizon.

Best chance for viewing is right after sunset around 8-9 p.m. this evening.

This summer finale offers a unique opportunity to witness a cosmic quadruple play! Grab your loved ones, find a dark spot away from city lights, and prepare to be amazed by the beauty of the night sky.

If you capture any stunning photos of the super moon, eclipse, or even a hint of the aurora, we'd love to see them.

And enjoy the equinox because that means we are losing daylight for the next three months.

