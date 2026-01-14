KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A Taste of Arctic Air

Good Wednesday bloggers,

It is going to be awhile before we enjoy temperatures in the 50s and 60s as we are tracking 4 more cold fronts the next 7 days. The 1st one came through last night.

Our average temperature this month, through the 13th, is sitting at 40.5° when you average the high and low temperatures. This is 11.4° above average and ranks as the 3rd warmest January on record, so far. The next 4 cold fronts will have something to say about that.

Keep in mind that January 10-23 are on average the coldest days of the year with an average high of 38° and an average low of 19°. By January 31st the average high rises to 40° while the average low rises to 20°.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this.

TONIGHT-THURSDAY:

The front last night brought average cold as our low tonight will be 18°-20° and our high Thursday will be in the low 40s. This is actually a tad above average.

Jeff Penner

A warm front will be approaching Thursday with highs in the 50s/60s in western Kansas. But, the 2nd front will be racing south from the Dakotas pushing the 50s/60s south before they have a chance to get here.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

The 1st cold front will have raced south and east as the 2nd one races in from the north. We may see some flurries with these fronts. We will talk more about snow with this cold below.

Also, notice the Arctic air getting to I-80.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

Eek! The 2nd cold front raced through early Saturday and now the Arctic air is rather close. Right now we re going for a high around 25°, but we could easily see temperatures drop to the teens with wind chill values as low as -10°. The wind will be from the northwest at 15-25 mph along with the chance of flurries.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

Lows will be around 10° with wind chill values around zero.

The 3rd cold front will be racing south as a warm front pushes east. But, just like Thursday the warmer air to the west will not get a chance to make it. We will see highs try to get to freezing.

The 4th cold front is due in Monday and possibly a 5th on Wednesday. These will act like their predecessors, meaning the warmth to the west will not get here and we will flirt with Arctic air for about 12 hours along with the chance of flurries.

Jeff Penner

SNOW/RAIN FORECAST NEXT 10 DAYS:

Now, where will snow occur with all of this cold?

The quick answer is not in most locations west of the Mississippi river except North Dakota and Minnesota. There may be a heavy rain event in south Texas.

Jeff Penner

But, back to the snow east of the Mississippi river. Let's take a closer look.

1"-4" of snow is possible from North Dakota to Illinois, Indiana and Ohio with much higher amounts in the lake effect areas.

Now, look south. There is a chance to see 1"-3" of snow from New Orleans to the Florida panhandle to Georgia this weekend. One, this did happen last year, remember the 4"-8" snowstorm last year between January 20th and 22nd? Heavy snow occurred from Houston to New Orleans to southern Georgia. Two, at this time the American model is the only one showing this solution. So, it is far from being set.

If this storm does occur, it could lead to a big Nor'Easter from New York City and north. Again this is the only model as of noon Wednesday doing this. So, still many questions.

When will see a chance of snow? There will be 2-4 chances between January 23rd and February 20th. One of the chances could be ice.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy